Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:39 PM December 16, 2021
Updated: 2:48 PM December 16, 2021
Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs.

Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Sebrights Way in Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting a pupil with special educational needs. - Credit: Terry Harris

A former teacher has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting a pupil with special educational needs.

Brian Rudgley, an 83-year-old retired headteacher with years of experience working with children with special educational needs, was working as a supply teacher in Peterborough when an allegation of sexual assault against a pupil was made in 2019.

It was reported Rudgley sexually assaulted the girl during a lunch break – police were immediately notified and arrested him.

On September 7 this year, he received a court summons and later admitted engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs. 

Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Sebrights Way in Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting a pupil with special educational needs. - Credit: Terry Harris

Rudgley, of Sebrights Way in Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday December 16) where he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

DC Sarah Seston, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “This was an absolutely shocking crime by a man who was in a position of trust and meant to be caring for children who were particularly vulnerable.

Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs. 

Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

“Rudgley abused this trust and took advantage of the girl. I would like to thank those who supported our investigation and made statements, resulting in the conviction and today’s sentence.”

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual assault, please visit our website at  https://bit.ly/3q1k1rZ.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse or assaults, should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.


