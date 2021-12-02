News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:13 PM December 2, 2021
Four people are due in court over modern slavery offences in Peterborough

Four people have been charged with modern slavery offences in Peterborough. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Four people charged with modern slavery offences in relation to a 30-year-old woman will appear in court tomorrow (Friday). 

All the charges relate to one victim from Peterborough, with all four charged from the city. 

Julia Rafaelova, 50 of Huntly Grove, has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, two of fraud by false representation and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Rafaelova has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them. 

Skarletta Rafaelova, 31, of Chantry Close, has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, conspiracy to commit fraud and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them.   

Nemeth Milan, 48, of Huntly Grove and Kristina Rafaelova, 26, of Clarence Road, have both been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.   

All four will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. 

For more information on the signs of modern slavery, or to make a report, click here

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  3. 3 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  1. 4 Happy Hares boss confident more progress is yet to come
  2. 5 Christmas at Wimpole illuminated trail sparks into life as countdown begins
  3. 6 Fens business park goes to auction - for up to £700,000
  4. 7 Princess Eugenie on mission to stop modern slavery
  5. 8 Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives
  6. 9 Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
  7. 10 Support on hand for those suffering from fuel poverty this winter
Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for 109 homes off Upwell Road, March

Planning

Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on 2021

Christmas | Gallery

Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough’s Amazon is closed

Cambs Live | Updated

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March received makeover

Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon