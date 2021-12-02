Four people have been charged with modern slavery offences in Peterborough. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Four people charged with modern slavery offences in relation to a 30-year-old woman will appear in court tomorrow (Friday).

All the charges relate to one victim from Peterborough, with all four charged from the city.

Julia Rafaelova, 50 of Huntly Grove, has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, two of fraud by false representation and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Rafaelova has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them.

Skarletta Rafaelova, 31, of Chantry Close, has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, conspiracy to commit fraud and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them.

Nemeth Milan, 48, of Huntly Grove and Kristina Rafaelova, 26, of Clarence Road, have both been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

All four will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

For more information on the signs of modern slavery, or to make a report, click here.