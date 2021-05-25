Published: 1:25 PM May 25, 2021

Gareth Harrison, of Chatteris, drove erratically during a police pursuit, jumping a red light and driving at 60mph in a 30mph residential area of St Ives. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A dangerous driver from Chatteris who reached speeds of up to 108mph, overtook on blind bends and jumped a red light during a police pursuit has been jailed.

Gareth Harrison, 29, drove along the A141 in Cambridgeshire on 4 July last year (2020) when his car triggered officers’ ANPR for potential drug supply and drug driving.

Officers attempted to pull over Harrison but he sped off, reaching speeds of more than 100mph and a pursuit started.

Officers caught up with him as he was doing 108mph, overtaking on blind bends.

Harrison continued to drive erratically, jumped a red light and drove 60mph in a 30mph residential area of St Ives.

Harrison’s car was successfully stung but he continued at speeds of up to 65mph, even though his tyre had started to deflate and others had no rubber left.

Utilising specially trained tactics, the vehicle was brought to a stop and the driver’s drug wipe tested positive for Cannabis.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and possession of class B drugs after a bag of cannabis was later found in the car by a police dog.

Harrison, of Plover Close, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday May 20 after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving and possession of a class B drug.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, disqualified from driving for two years and five months and must complete a retest.

PC Edd Davidson Smith said: “Harrison had no consideration for road users whilst driving erratically at dangerous speeds of more than 100mph.

"Not only that, but he had class B drugs on him. Anyone who is caught speeding, driving dangerously and in possession of drugs will be put before the courts.”

For more information on how to report anti-social driving, visit https://bit.ly/3woTW7P.

