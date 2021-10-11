News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Girl, 6, in lucky escape after 'hit and run' on B1101

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:56 AM October 11, 2021   
Girl hit on B1101 in March, Cambridgeshire

A six-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after a motorcyclist hit her along Station Road, March before fleeing the scene. - Credit: Google Maps

A six-year-old girl escaped with minor injuries after a motorcyclist hit her along a main road before fleeing the scene. 

The girl was walking along Station Road in March at around 3.15pm on Sunday, October 10 before a motorbike came towards her. 

Mother Becky Cowles said: “Luckily her dad pulled her out of the way, otherwise it would have been more than her hand that got hit. 

“I only dread to think what could have happened.” 

Becky said her daughter, who suffered soreness to her hand, was badly shaken by the incident with the motorcyclist, who left immediately afterwards. 

“It’s a road we walk every day to and from school and it's definitely going to have an impact on how safe my daughter now feels walking along there,” said Becky. 

“He had a black helmet and a hoodie on but he didn't seem to have any control over the bike. 

“What made it worse is they knew they’d done something as he turned around, put his hand up and sped off without a care.” 

CCTV footage is being sought from the incident. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said investigations into who the motorcyclist is are ongoing. 

‘Police were called at 3.19pm yesterday (10 October) to a report of a motorbike mounting the pavement and clipping a child in Station Road,” they said. 

“Police attended and spoke with the parent and child who had sustained a slight injury to their hand.” 

