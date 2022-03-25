News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man charged with killing brother in Gull Drove van crash in Guyhirn

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:14 AM March 25, 2022
Updated: 9:20 AM March 25, 2022
Aiden Pearson, 34, of Queen Street, March, was struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn. 

A man has been charged with causing the death of his brother in Guyhirn.  

Nathan Pearson, 31, was arrested following an incident on Wednesday (March 23) in which his brother Aiden Pearson, 34, of Queen Street, March, was struck by a van in Gull Drove. 

Aiden Pearson, 34, (pictured) was killed after being struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn, on Wednesday night.

Police were called at 11.14pm but Mr Pearson was pronounced dead at just before midnight. 

Nathan Pearson of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court virtually this morning. 

