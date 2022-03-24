Breaking

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was struck and killed by a van in Cambridgeshire last night.

Police were called at 11.14pm yesterday (March 23) by the ambulance service with a report of a man being struck in Gull Drove, Guyhirn.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but pronounced dead at just before midnight.

The van remained at the scene and a 31-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested.

He is being held at Thorpe Wood Police Station on suspicion of murder and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or has any information, to get in touch.

“They would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV of the white Vauxhall van involved in the area.

“Contact us online, speak to us via web chat or call us on 101, quoting incident 577 of March 23.”