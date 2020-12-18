Published: 3:08 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 3:16 PM December 18, 2020

Kevin Hall and Robert Smith, both 19, were spotted driving a green Suzuki Vitara in Longstowe, with two sight hounds, in July last year. - Credit: Cambs Police

Two hare courses caught poaching were fined, and one banned from driving.

Kevin Hall and Robert Smith, both 19, were seen driving a green Suzuki Vitara in Longstowe, with two sight hounds, in July last year.

They were dispersed from the county for 48 hours but later spotted by a member of the public walking the dogs in a field with no right of way in Longstowe.

The pair were originally sentenced in December last year (2019) but appealed. Hall went on to withdraw his appeal last month (November 2020) and Smith was found guilty by Peterborough magistrates on December 17.

Hall, of Odencroft Road, Slough, and Smith, of Foundry Lane, Slough were given £240 fines for daytime trespass in pursuit of game and failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.

Smith was also disqualified from driving for 84 days.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall, from the forces Rural Crime Action Team, said: “Our message is simple – don’t come coursing in Cambridgeshire.

“Driving hare coursing out of the county is a priority for our team and we will continue to use all of our powers to bring coursers to justice.”