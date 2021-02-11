News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

'Hate crime' probe by police in Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:04 PM February 11, 2021   
This is the CCTV image of the man wanted by Cambridgeshire Police in connection with an alleged 'hate crime' outside a supermarket

This is the CCTV image of the man wanted by Cambridgeshire Police in connection with an alleged 'hate crime' outside a supermarket - Credit: Cambs Police

A passer-by was racially abused – and police want to find who did it.  

They released a CCTV image of the man they would like to speak to. 

A police spokesperson described it as a “hate crime”. 

The incident happened at about 8.45pm on Monday (8 February 8) outside Aldi in Histon Road, Cambridge, when “a member of the public was verbally abusive to a staff member”. 

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises this man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/7781/21.” 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson  was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. 

Tractor driver banned after crash which killed dad of six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Anne Hay welcomed a new service between March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys into St Ives

Feeling cut off? Get on board new Stagecoach service

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
One of many parts of Cambridgeshire affected by flooding over Christmas and January. 

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Cambridgeshire County Council pledges action after third wettest spell...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech teenager dies at home

Teenager, 14, did not 'intend to end his life', inquest hears

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon