'Hate crime' probe by police in Cambridge
Published: 12:04 PM February 11, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
A passer-by was racially abused – and police want to find who did it.
They released a CCTV image of the man they would like to speak to.
A police spokesperson described it as a “hate crime”.
The incident happened at about 8.45pm on Monday (8 February 8) outside Aldi in Histon Road, Cambridge, when “a member of the public was verbally abusive to a staff member”.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises this man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/7781/21.”