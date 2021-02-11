Published: 12:04 PM February 11, 2021

This is the CCTV image of the man wanted by Cambridgeshire Police in connection with an alleged 'hate crime' outside a supermarket - Credit: Cambs Police

A passer-by was racially abused – and police want to find who did it.

They released a CCTV image of the man they would like to speak to.

A police spokesperson described it as a “hate crime”.

The incident happened at about 8.45pm on Monday (8 February 8) outside Aldi in Histon Road, Cambridge, when “a member of the public was verbally abusive to a staff member”.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises this man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/7781/21.”