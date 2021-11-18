News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Horde of illegal knives seized by police

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:50 AM November 18, 2021
Police seized this collection of knives/weapons held illegally by a man near Cambridge. 

Police seized this collection of knives/weapons held illegally by a man near Cambridge. - Credit: Cambs Police

A vast array of knives was seized by police last night from an owner unaware it was illegal to own them.  

Police said they were responding to “reports of concern” for a man when they came across the collection of knives in his home.  

Officers posted photos of the collection today showing the range of weapons taken from the house.  

The knives were removed from a house in the Chesterton owner of Cambridge.  

“The owner was unaware of the new law which means it’s now unlawful to possess them under the new offensive weapons act 2019,” said a police spokesperson.  

The seizure came in a week when Cambridgeshire police are holding their latest weapons amnesty.  

"Knives and other items such as knuckledusters, extendable batons and swords can be disposed of safely,” said the spokesperson. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town
  2. 2 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
  3. 3 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  1. 4 Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry
  2. 5 Player-boss issues rallying cry ahead of 'biggest game in club history'
  3. 6 Community transport boss police probe nears end of 3rd year
  4. 7 Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'
  5. 8 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
  6. 9 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
  7. 10 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

“You can hand them in to police without fear of prosecution” 

Police did not reveal whether the owner of the knives seized last night faces prosecution. 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A delivery driver has crashed into a house in Badgeney Road, March this morning (November 11).

Cambs Live

Delivery driver crashes through front window of house

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky w

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Graysmoor Drove fire near March

Cambs Live

Underground fire forces road to close

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon