Police seized this collection of knives/weapons held illegally by a man near Cambridge. - Credit: Cambs Police

A vast array of knives was seized by police last night from an owner unaware it was illegal to own them.

Police said they were responding to “reports of concern” for a man when they came across the collection of knives in his home.

Officers posted photos of the collection today showing the range of weapons taken from the house.

The knives were removed from a house in the Chesterton owner of Cambridge.

“The owner was unaware of the new law which means it’s now unlawful to possess them under the new offensive weapons act 2019,” said a police spokesperson.

The seizure came in a week when Cambridgeshire police are holding their latest weapons amnesty.

"Knives and other items such as knuckledusters, extendable batons and swords can be disposed of safely,” said the spokesperson.

“You can hand them in to police without fear of prosecution”

Police did not reveal whether the owner of the knives seized last night faces prosecution.