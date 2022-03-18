Erika Pusnyte, aged 32, of Taverners Road in Peterborough, stole items from The Cavell Centre, including amphetamine and a dead patient's bank card - Credit: Google Earth

A hospital cleaner has been jailed after stealing several items from dead patients.

Erika Pusnyte, aged 32, was told by police that she "abused her position of trust" when she was working at an NHS unit at Bretton Gate, Peterborough.

Pusnyte, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, was a cleaner at the Edith Cavell Centre, which cares for patients with dementia, mental health problems and learning disabilities.

Staff at the centre noticed items going missing from the hospital between July and October 2021.

Lost items included medical supplies, drugs and bank cards.

On October 14, Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers attended to take statements from staff, and police said Pusnyte began to act suspiciously.

Pusnyte was searched and found to be in possession of a stolen bank card.

She was also carrying amphetamine, a stimulant drug.

The former cleaner has since pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, fraud by false representation and possession of a class B drug.

Peterborough Crown Court sentenced Pusnyte to five months in prison on Tuesday March 15.

PC Malachi Creedon, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Pusnyte abused her position of trust as an employee of the hospital.

"Not only were her actions morally wrong but also constituted several serious offences against vulnerable victims."