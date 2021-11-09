Sean Riley (bottom right) of St James’ Lane in Muswell Hill admitted producing cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis. - Credit: Cambs Police

Bungling drugs ‘baron’ Sean Riley is behind bars after his foray into the Fens went disastrously wrong.

Firstly, he kept the curtains to his home in Fen View, Doddington, firmly closed – as neighbours noted.

Then there was the constant humming of fans – again noted by neighbours.

And finally, the smell, the distinct aroma of cannabis.

Police said the neighbours contacted them about “suspicious activity” and so a visit was arranged.

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) and Special Constabulary (volunteer police officers) dropped by on June 20.

“The officers were immediately drawn to the strange condition of a property which had all its curtains drawn at 5pm in the middle of summer,” said a police spokesperson.

They, too, noted “the clear sound of fans coming from inside and a distinct smell of cannabis in the air”.

They knocked on the front door and had no reply but saw 42-year-old Sean Riley in the kitchen.

He let them in.

And was promptly arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

“Inside, almost every room had been converted for use in the large-scale cannabis production,” said the spokesperson.





The house contained 661 plants, more than 10kg of harvested cannabis and 111g of cannabis resin all with a value of up to £656,425.

All of which he admitted in court.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (November 8) he was jailed for two years.

Detective Constable Rhian Jones, who investigated, said: “This house stood out to officers.

“They acted on their instincts and found a substantial cannabis factory which has now removed a significant number of drugs from our streets.

“Members of the public are a vital part of policing as the eyes and ears of our communities.

“If something doesn’t seem right, it more often than not isn’t which is why I would encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production can report online here https://bit.ly/3BXj5bZ.



