£600,000 cannabis operation ran from village home, court told

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:20 PM November 9, 2021
Doddington drugs bust

Sean Riley (bottom right) of St James' Lane in Muswell Hill admitted producing cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Bungling drugs ‘baron’ Sean Riley is behind bars after his foray into the Fens went disastrously wrong.  

Firstly, he kept the curtains to his home in Fen View, Doddington, firmly closed – as neighbours noted. 

Then there was the constant humming of fans – again noted by neighbours.  

Sean Riley, drugs man jailed



And finally, the smell, the distinct aroma of cannabis. 

Drugs bust Doddington



Doddington drugs bust



Police said the neighbours contacted them about “suspicious activity” and so a visit was arranged.  

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) and Special Constabulary (volunteer police officers) dropped by on June 20. 

“The officers were immediately drawn to the strange condition of a property which had all its curtains drawn at 5pm in the middle of summer,” said a police spokesperson.  

They, too, noted “the clear sound of fans coming from inside and a distinct smell of cannabis in the air”. 

They knocked on the front door and had no reply but saw 42-year-old Sean Riley in the kitchen. 

He let them in.  

And was promptly arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. 

“Inside, almost every room had been converted for use in the large-scale cannabis production,” said the spokesperson.  


Doddington drugs bust



The house contained 661 plants, more than 10kg of harvested cannabis and 111g of cannabis resin all with a value of up to £656,425. 

Riley, of St James' Lane in Muswell Hill, Greater London, was charged with producing cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis. 

All of which he admitted in court. 

doddington drugs bust



At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (November 8) he was jailed for two years. 

Detective Constable Rhian Jones, who investigated, said: “This house stood out to officers. 

“They acted on their instincts and found a substantial cannabis factory which has now removed a significant number of drugs from our streets. 

doddington drugs bust



“Members of the public are a vital part of policing as the eyes and ears of our communities. 

“If something doesn’t seem right, it more often than not isn’t which is why I would encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.” 

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production can report online here https://bit.ly/3BXj5bZ. 

 
 

Peterborough Crown Court
Cambs Live
Doddington News

