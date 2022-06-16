Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech - Credit: Fen Cops

A quarter of a million pounds worth of cannabis has been removed by police from a house in Wisbech.

Police say they acted on a tip-off from a member of the public to mount the raid on the house in Barton Road.

It prompted one police officer to reflect that “someone’s missing this lot today…”.

Police say they have worked out that the value of the cannabis at around £245,000 – that was after counting and weighing it.

It was a formidable operation as photos from the raid show.

Police are now busy trying to find out who owns or rents the house – when they ‘called’ there was nowhere there to question.

A police spokesperson confirmed the cannabis was discovered on Wednesday afternoon by the local neighbourhood team “after receiving information about the potential grow.

“Unfortunately, no one was home, however an investigation has begun and enquiries are ongoing”.

