News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Cannabis worth £245,000 recovered in police raid

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:07 PM June 16, 2022
Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech - Credit: Fen Cops

A quarter of a million pounds worth of cannabis has been removed by police from a house in Wisbech.  

Police say they acted on a tip-off from a member of the public to mount the raid on the house in Barton Road.  

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech - Credit: Fen Cops

It prompted one police officer to reflect that “someone’s missing this lot today…”. 

Police say they have worked out that the value of the cannabis at around £245,000 – that was after counting and weighing it. 

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech - Credit: Fen Cops

It was a formidable operation as photos from the raid show.  

Police are now busy trying to find out who owns or rents the house – when they ‘called’ there was nowhere there to question.  

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech

Police acted on a tip-off to mount drugs raid on the house in Barton Road, Wisbech - Credit: Fen Cops

A police spokesperson confirmed the cannabis was discovered on Wednesday afternoon by the local neighbourhood team “after receiving information about the potential grow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
  2. 2 Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas
  3. 3 Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move
  1. 4 Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike
  3. 6 Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs
  4. 7 7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Travel hub off M11 with 2,150 parking spaces will ease commuting
  6. 9 Cambridge agrees to giant tourism wheel staying
  7. 10 St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k

“Unfortunately, no one was home, however an investigation has begun and enquiries are ongoing”. 

Police hope anyone with information will get in touch.  Click here

  

 https://orlo.uk/F89MA 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

The Tour of Cambridgeshire passing through Benwick in June 2015

Cycling

Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Welney, Norfolk from above

Flooding

Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Junction near Rings End where a hot air balloon made an unexpected landing. 

For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
There is no access to the A1 north at junction 17 (towards Stamford) due to a lorry spillage

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon