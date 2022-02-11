News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Hunt is on for trio after £900 farmyard theft

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:29 PM February 11, 2022
Ford Transit van travelling on Gaul Road, March

A Ford Transit van was caught on CCTV, which is thought to have been used to steal £900 of scaffolding from a farm in March. - Credit: Martin Young

Three men are believed to have stolen scaffolding worth £900 from a farm. 

CCTV footage captured a Ford Transit van at a yard on Gaul Road, March on Tuesday, February 8 where they stole the scaffolding. 

Martin Young, whose scaffolding was stolen, said: “There were three men in a Ford Transit. 

“I didn’t know about the theft until Wednesday; nothing has been taken from there before as far as I’m aware.” 

Martin believes there is “no chance” of the scaffolding being returned. 

Ford Transit van caught on CCTV at March farm

A Ford Transit van was caught on CCTV, which is thought to have been used to steal £900 of scaffolding from a farm in March. - Credit: Martin Young

Cambridgeshire Police have since launched an investigation into the theft. 

“We were called on Thursday, February 10 with reports of theft of scaffolding from a premises in Gaul Road, March.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Assault arrest as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries
  2. 2 Couple confident new craft shop will become High Street success
  3. 3 Council tax to increase for Cambridgeshire households from April
  1. 4 Individual ‘left in care of ambulance service’ after A47 crash
  2. 5 Barclay 'taking my son out' when Boris called to offer new job
  3. 6 Man injured after village ditch crash
  4. 7 Jail for 95mph driver who tried to evade police
  5. 8 Driver being questioned by police after woman is airlifted to hospital
  6. 9 13 behaviours to be aware of surrounding abusers
  7. 10 Animal lover found his best friend thanks to apprenticeship

“The incident, which is under investigation, is believed to have happened at about 11am on Tuesday.” 

Anyone with more information is urged to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference: 35/10140/22 or report online at: https://bit.ly/34Tr4fD.  

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Dennis Ilsley from Whittlesey with family

Obituary

Family remembers sport-loving Dennis 'who could talk to anyone'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two women had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at a house in Peyton Avenue, March.

Cambs Live News

Two women require hospital treatment after house fire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Concrete Barrier at Guildenburgh Lakes housing development,Guildenburgh Lakes,

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

£1m roundabout 'grenade' that could threaten new supermarket

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs were killed after they ran onto the A1198 at about 12.50pm on Saturday (February 5).

Cambs Live News

Dogs killed after two-vehicle crash

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon