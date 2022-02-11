A Ford Transit van was caught on CCTV, which is thought to have been used to steal £900 of scaffolding from a farm in March. - Credit: Martin Young

Three men are believed to have stolen scaffolding worth £900 from a farm.

CCTV footage captured a Ford Transit van at a yard on Gaul Road, March on Tuesday, February 8 where they stole the scaffolding.

Martin Young, whose scaffolding was stolen, said: “There were three men in a Ford Transit.

“I didn’t know about the theft until Wednesday; nothing has been taken from there before as far as I’m aware.”

Martin believes there is “no chance” of the scaffolding being returned.

Cambridgeshire Police have since launched an investigation into the theft.

“We were called on Thursday, February 10 with reports of theft of scaffolding from a premises in Gaul Road, March.

“The incident, which is under investigation, is believed to have happened at about 11am on Tuesday.”

Anyone with more information is urged to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference: 35/10140/22 or report online at: https://bit.ly/34Tr4fD.