News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Van with £750 worth of tools stolen from town

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:41 PM September 7, 2022
Ford Transit van theft from Burrettgate Road Wisbech

A van containing tools worth £750 was stolen from Burrettgate Road in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

A van containing tools worth £750 was stolen in Wisbech. 

The white Ford Transit Connect van was stolen from Burrettgate Road at around 10.10am on Tuesday, September 6. 

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The vehicle contained work tools valued around £750. 

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/69302/22.” 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Norfolk Police
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

River Nene at Whittlesey Road, Benwick, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug driver who seriously injured son after river crash sentenced

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mikayla Hayes leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, after she was bailed on charges of caus

US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon