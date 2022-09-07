A van containing tools worth £750 was stolen from Burrettgate Road in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

A van containing tools worth £750 was stolen in Wisbech.

The white Ford Transit Connect van was stolen from Burrettgate Road at around 10.10am on Tuesday, September 6.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The vehicle contained work tools valued around £750.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/69302/22.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.