Published: 12:52 PM March 31, 2021

Kevin Cosgrove, back in jail after further offences against his ex partner. This time he left a voicemail threatening to kill. - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for a second time for threatening his ex-partner at her Whittlesey home.

This time Kevin Cosgrove, 38, left her a voicemail threatening to kill her.

Cosgrove said he was “coming for her” and that he was going to kill her.

The victim barricaded her back door with furniture to protect herself and her children and was too scared to turn her kitchen lights on.

She called police and while officers were there, Cosgrove arrived and was arrested for breach of a non-molestation order and making threats to kill.

Cosgrove claimed he did not remember leaving the voicemail and said he had taken cocaine that night.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 26) he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and was jailed for a year and handed a two-year restraining order.

DC Em Scates said: “The voicemail left by Cosgrove was terrifying for the victim and her young children.

“Cosgrove’s violent words were inexcusable and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.”

Two years ago, Cosgrave appeared in court accused of assaulting his former partner and threatening to kill her and her family.

At the time he was he was subject to a restraining order preventing him from doing so.

When the victim asked him to leave Cosgrove punched her to the floor and then proceeded to kick her.

Later that day when the victim returned to her home, she discovered 12 answer machine messages from Cosgrove threatening her.

The messages, which lasted for 10 minutes, also threatened the victim’s family and suggested Cosgrove was going to stab any police officer who tried to arrest him.

On March 11, 2019, at Cambridge Crown Court Cosgrove, admitted common assault, threats to kill and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for 18 months.