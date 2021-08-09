News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Customer beaten up for asking man to turn music down outside pub  

John Elworthy

Published: 5:10 PM August 9, 2021   
Jon Cooper jailed for incident outside pub

Jon Cooper jailed for attacking man outside Whittlesey pub who had asked him to turn his music down. - Credit: Cambs Police

Jon Cooper made threatening phone calls to his partner before punching a man multiple times outside a Whittlesey pub, a court was told. 

Cooper, 30, was heard making threats while on the phone to his partner on September 4 last year. 

The next day, Cooper parked outside a pub in Whittlesey run by his partner’s mum.  

He played loud music from his vehicle while the pub was open and serving customers. 

A pub customer confronted Cooper and asked him to turn his music down, but as he did so Cooper pulled him into his vehicle and punched him multiple times. 

The victim managed to get away but Cooper continued making threats and others had to intervene to get him to leave. 

Cooper, of Orchard Lane, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages, affray and assault by beating and was sentenced to two years and one month in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on August 6. 

Detective Constable Thomas Adams, who investigated, said: “Cooper’s behaviour was extremely frightening for the victims and I am glad justice has been done, with him now facing a spell behind bars.” 


