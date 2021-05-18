Published: 4:59 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM May 18, 2021

A man from Chatteris has been charged with carrying a machete and imitation firearm in connection with an armed robbery in Wimblington.

Jaimie Collins, 35, was arrested on Sunday afternoon (May 16) at his home in Lancaster Way following reports of an armed robbery earlier that day.

He has since been charged with attempted robbery and armed robbery, including the possession of an imitation firearm, as well as possession of a machete in a public place.

Collins was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today where he was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on June 15.

The victim, a man, was not injured.

Eleven police cars with officers and armed support units attended the scene in Chatteris at around 11am on Sunday.

An ambulance was also called to the incident after Collins was tasered by police.



