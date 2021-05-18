News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:59 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 5:44 PM May 18, 2021
An armed police officer points his weapon to a man lying on the ground

An armed police officer points his weapon to a man lying on the ground in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

A man from Chatteris has been charged with carrying a machete and imitation firearm in connection with an armed robbery in Wimblington.

Jaimie Collins, 35, was arrested on Sunday afternoon (May 16) at his home in Lancaster Way following reports of an armed robbery earlier that day.

Jaimie Collins, of Lancaster Way, Chatteris, has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Wimblington

Jaimie Collins, of Lancaster Way, Chatteris, has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Wimblington at the weekend. - Credit: ARCHANT

He has since been charged with attempted robbery and armed robbery, including the possession of an imitation firearm, as well as possession of a machete in a public place.

Collins was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today where he was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on June 15.

Police and an ambulance at an incident in Lancaster Way, Chatteris

Police and an ambulance at the incident in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

The victim, a man, was not injured.

You may also want to watch:

Eleven police cars with officers and armed support units attended the scene in Chatteris at around 11am on Sunday.

An ambulance was also called to the incident after Collins was tasered by police. 


Most Read

  1. 1 ‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’
  2. 2 Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland
  3. 3 Hospitalised driver and passenger suffer serious injuries after crash
  1. 4 Police swoop on Chatteris housing estate following machete threat
  2. 5 Family pay tribute to ‘talented’ father-of-three veteran killed in crash
  3. 6 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
  4. 7 Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash
  5. 8 Tandoori Nights get a whole lot better at restaurant
  6. 9 Fly tipped waste in Chatteris blights rural walk
  7. 10 Welcome back to the food capital of the Fens
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wendy Cole, murder victim

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Murder suspect is victim's son

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman at a property in Marc

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate suspected murder victim

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon