Robin Carter jalied for attempting to suffocate his former partner’s new boyfriend - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man attempted to suffocate his former partner’s new boyfriend after following him home and pretending to be a police officer.

Robin Carter, 50, was in a relationship with the woman which ended early last year.

On May 27, the woman’s new partner believed he was being followed as he drove home to Barnstock, Peterborough, at about 6.15am having visited the woman’s home.

He discounted these suspicions when he later saw the car was empty near his home and believed it was a coincidence.

However, the following day he was approached outside his home by Carter, who claimed he was a police officer conducting an investigation into drug dealing activity where the woman was a suspect.

The victim, who is also in his 50s, agreed to let Carter into the property to speak to him.

Carter asked him questions about the woman and their relationship, writing the responses on a notepad.

He then told the victim he would need to search him and, as part of the procedure, he would need to be restrained.

Believing him to be a police officer, the victim agreed, and Carter proceeded to bind his hands behind his back with a cable tie.

With the man’s back to him, Carter produced a plastic sheet and began trying to suffocate him.

A struggle ensued and the victim managed to get his hands free, remove the plastic sheeting from his face and shout for his son to help him.

The man’s son came downstairs and saw Carter brandishing an axe but, together, father and son managed to restrain him and call police.

Carter was arrested and when officers searched his car, they discovered a noose and a roll of duct tape.

Carter, of Belvoir Crescent, Newark, went on to plead guilty to attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and having an article with a blade or point.

On Friday (January 28) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for seven years.

DC Fiona Palmer said: “This sinister crime was the stuff of nightmares.

"Only Carter will know exactly what he had planned that day.

"It is a relief the victim and his son were able to restrain him at the scene and he has now been brought to justice.

“Thankfully incidents like this are rare.

"However, if you are ever in any doubt about the identity of a police officer please ask to see their ID and if you are still suspicious you can call 101 for confirmation.”