Published: 2:59 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 3:01 PM December 21, 2020

Suspected thieves smashed the window of a BMW car belonging to an Addenbrooke’s Hospital nurse outside her March home December 20. - Credit: Kallum Ryan-Mueller

A hard-working nurse was shocked after waking up to find the window of her BMW car had been smashed in “for no reason”.

The incident – which took place on Wisbech Road in March – happened between 10.35pm and 11.35pm on Sunday, December 20.

The Addenbrooke’s Hospital key worker uses her black BMW 1 series to commute to work from her home each day, working tirelessly amid the pandemic.

Her brother took to social media in a bid to identify the person or people responsible for the act of vandalism just days before Christmas.

They said: “A massive festive thank you to the individual that did this, for no reason to my key worker, Addenbrooke’s Hospital nurse, sister’s car.

“Unlike many scrotes, she owns this outright and uses it daily to look after your families.

“If the person responsible pays for the damage before Christmas we can pretend it didn’t happen.

“If not there is a £100 reward, I will personally give to anyone who gives me the name of those responsible.

“We have already purchased a new window that I will fit myself to get this car back on the road as soon as possible.”

Cambridgeshire Police has been contacted for a comment.