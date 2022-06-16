Issac Isa-Herd, 24, of Bader Close, Peterborough, was sentenced to 16 years in prison - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 24-year-old man who launched attacks against strangers in Peterborough has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

One of Issac Isa-Herd stab victims had his lower forearm and hand amputated after a string of altercations in Peterborough city centre.

He was handed his 16-year prison term at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, June 14 - with an extended four-year license period when he is released.

The violent criminal, who was previously jailed after a 2018 a machete attack in Yaxley, got involved in a fight with a woman in Broadway, Peterborough.

He punched the woman, and when she retaliated, Isa-Herd ran from the scene.

He was followed into an alleyway near Red Room nightclub when he pulled out a knife and swiped at another woman's throat.

Isa-Herd cut the woman in her upper arm, and when a friend of the woman - a man in his 20s - tried to intervene, he stabbed him in the throat.

Isa-Herd left the scene, and police said the victim was left lying in Peterborough Market Way in a pool of blood.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers found the victim and gave him first aid. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where the victim's lower forearm and hand were amputated.

Detective Constable Leeza Phillips, who investigated, said the attack could have had "fatal consequences".

DC Phillips said: "This was a completely unwarranted level of violence against two victims, which could have had fatal consequences, tragically leaving a young man with a life changing injury.

"There are far too many people that think it is acceptable to carry a weapon – it certainly is not and won’t be tolerated."

Isa-Herd, of Bader Close, Peterborough, was found hiding in a Travelodge in New Road with the knife which he used in the attack.

He was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH and possession of a knife in a public place.

Isa-Herd was found guilty of the crimes after a Cambridge Crown Court trial.

DC Phillips urged anybody who knows someone who carries a knife to report their information online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/).

Alternatively, reports can be filed anonymously to CrimeStoppers by phone on 0800 555 111.