Police officers were left stunned after seizing a large knife from a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough at the weekend.

The young teenager was arrested but has since been released while officers in the Cambridgeshire city investigate the incident.

“Children are carrying knives in our city,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police on social media. “This knife was seized from a 14-year-old boy."

“Please help us change this by reporting concerns or information to us.

“The boy was arrested and has now been released while we continue our investigation.

“It’s important for parents and carers to speak to their children in an age appropriate way about the dangers of knife crime.

“Very few people actually carry knives. The perception can be, particularly among young people, that the issue is greater and that carrying a knife is commonplace.

“By carrying a knife, you actually put yourself at more risk of serious harm and there is a real chance of being prosecuted.”

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/knife-and-gun-crime