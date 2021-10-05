Published: 5:11 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM October 5, 2021

After being shouted at by a man and pushed away from his mother, Mihails Korolkovs (pictured) then swung a knife towards the man who became concerned for Korolkovs' mother. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who argued with his mother on a street before swiping a knife towards a passer-by who intervened has been jailed.

Mihails Korolkovs was arguing with his mother when a man in his 30s became concerned for the woman and intervened with two members of the public at around 11pm on September 21, 2019.

After being shouted at by the man and pushed away from his mother, Korolkovs then swung a knife towards the man who jumped backwards to avoid being stabbed.

The man was left with a hole in his t-shirt and a small cut to his stomach after the attempted stabbing on Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.

Korolkovs, 31, then locked himself in a flat in Fitzwilliam Street where he lived at the time before police were called and was arrested by armed officers.

Korolkovs, of Glenton Street, Peterborough, denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in July.

He also admitted to causing actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to police or court bail in connection with an incident at shared accommodation in Eastfield Road, Peterborough last year.

Korolkovs was jailed for three years and three months at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday).

DC Ashley Byrne said: “Korolkovs’ treatment of his mother was disgraceful and when the passer-by intervened it was only his quick reactions which prevented more serious injury.

“If it wasn’t for those quick reflexes, he would have undoubtedly ended up with a horrific injury.”

DC Byrne added: “Please tell us if you spot any suspicious activity where you live or know someone who carries a knife.”

To report a knife crime, visit: https://bit.ly/3kMEdwe.