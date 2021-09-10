Published: 3:38 PM September 10, 2021

Scott Walker jailed for life for the murder of his daughter Bernadette Walker (centre). Wife Sarah (right) was jailed for six years. - Credit: Cambs Police

32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse claims

A man who murdered his daughter and then hid her body after she made allegations of sexual abuse against him will serve at least 32 years in prison.

Scott Walker was sentenced to life in prison at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday) after being found guilty of killing 17-year-old Bernadette Walker.

Her body has never being found.

It is still not known how Bernadette, known as Bea, met her fate.

The last confirmed sighting of her alive was when Scott picked her up from his parents’ home in Werrington, Peterborough, on Saturday July 18 last year.

She had been there as a result of the allegations she’d made the previous day against the person she knew as “dad” but was not her biological father.

However, Scott did not bring the teenager back to their home in Century Square, Millfield, that morning.

For the following seven weeks, Scott and his former partner, Bernadette’s mother Sarah, deceived friends, family and police by laying a false trail to suggest Bea was still alive and had run away from home.

On July 26, Scott was found guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice, relating to providing false information to police and sending messages from Bernadette’s phone.

Sarah Walker was found guilty of charges of perverting the course of justice.

Both appeared at court where Scott was sentenced to life in prison.

Detectives have visited Scott in prison since his conviction in order to try to speak with him, however he has refused up to now.

Sarah was sentenced to six years in prison, of which she must serve at least half before being considered for parole.

The allegations Bea had made about being sexually abused by her father were passed to police on July 22.

On September 10, Scott was arrested for this and allegedly coercively controlling Sarah.

The following day, it became a murder enquiry.

Bea’s rucksack was found in a lock-up and a diary found inside.

Extract from Bea's notebook - Credit: Cambs Police

An extract read, “Told my mum about my dad and the abuse. She called me a liar and threatened to kill me if I told the police.

“What kind of parent wouldn’t believe their daughter?”