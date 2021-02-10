Published: 3:59 PM February 10, 2021

Thirty-eight-year-old Zac Jackson (pictured) strangled his 51-year-old neighbour Katy Sprague to death on November 27 2019. - Credit: Cambs Cops

A man who strangled his neighbour to death has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years after being found guilty of murder.

Zac Jackson, 38 was a resident in a set of community living flats when he killed 51-year-old Katy Sprague on November 27, 2019.

Jackson’s community psychiatric nurse had raised concerns earlier in the day when she visited him at Denham Place and he put his hands around her neck and told her he was ‘going to murder’ her, a member of staff at the flats and Katy.

It was just after 4.30pm that one of Jackson’s neighbours called police to say Katy was being attacked in the common room of the flats in Coleridge Road, Cambridge.

Katy was then found unconscious on the floor while Jackson paced the room saying ‘I killed Katy’.

He also told officers while he was being booked into custody that he ‘just killed someone’.

A post mortem examination concluded a preliminary cause of death as compression of the neck.

Jackson, of Coleridge Road, stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court and was found guilty of murder today (February 10) by a unanimous jury.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic case and our sincere condolences go to Katy’s family and friends she leaves behind.

“We hope this conviction will provide some solace to Katy’s family.”