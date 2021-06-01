Published: 12:52 PM June 1, 2021

Natneal Tesfay, already serving a life sentence for murder, has been given extra time inside after a shank was found in his Whitemoor cell. - Credit: Met Police

A prisoner serving life at Whitemoor for the murder of a fellow gang member, had his sentenced extended after being caught with a shank inside his cell – a piece of wood attached to a razor blade.

Staff found the makeshift weapon inside the cell of Natneal Tesfay, 28, when they carried out a routine search a year ago.

During the search, Tesfay admitted to having something he shouldn’t and staff discovered two pieces of wood with razorblades embedded.

Tesfay claimed he used it for shaving but the prison provides inmates with electric razors and blades of any description are banned.

Two days later, officers in another part of the prison noticed a suspicious package on the windowsill of one of the cells. They informed staff working on the wing who went to investigate.

The cell belonged to Tesfay and inside they discovered a mobile phone.

Tesfay, of HMP Whitemoor, March, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited article.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run concurrent with his existing sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (May 28).

Detective Constable Shelly Reeve, who investigated, said: “Tesfay blatantly had items he shouldn’t have, one of which could have been very dangerous.

“We take these cases very seriously and will continue to do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

Tesfay, then 21, of Park Road, north London, was convicted of murder after a retrial at Kingston Crown Court in 2014.

Following the sentencing, Det Ch Insp John Sandlin said: "This case is a terrifying example of how gangs ruin lives."

Tesfay was also ordered to serve 10 years, to run concurrently, for possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Mr Sandlin said: "Rivalry between two groups led to the death of Mohammed Hussein, 19, gunned down in the street.

"Tesfay was prepared for violence that night and when he went to collect a shotgun there could be no doubt, he was ready to use it as he saw fit."

Mohammed Hussein, 19, died in Bounces Road, Lower Edmonton, on April 1, 2013 when he was shot in the chest.