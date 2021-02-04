News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man wanted in connection with ‘series of thefts and vehicle offences’

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:59 PM February 4, 2021   
Lincolnshire Police are looking for this man in connection with a “series of thefts and vehicle offences”. 

Police across the region are on the hunt for a man in connection with a “series of thefts and vehicle offences” during October last year. 

Between October 11 and 12 last year, four vehicles in the Langtoft area of Lincolnshire were broken in to and several bank cards stolen. 

The cards were then used in a number of stores in the Peterborough area. 

Lincolnshire Police have released images of a man they would like to hear from to see if he has any information that can help the enquiry. 

If you know who he is, you can contact Lincolnshire Police via one of the following ways: 

  • By calling 101 and choosing Lincolnshire Police as the force to report to, and quoting reference incident 75 of October 12 2020. 
  • By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference and quoting the reference incident 75 of October 12 2020. 
  • You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org 

