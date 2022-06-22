News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Lloyds Pharmacy front door smashed during Chatteris burglary

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:03 AM June 22, 2022
Lloyd's Pharmacy has had its front door smashed in and goods stolen

Lloyd's Pharmacy has had its front door smashed in and goods stolen - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The front door of a Chatteris pharmacy was smashed during a High Street burglary.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Chatteris on June 15 with reports that goods were stolen from a shop during a violent episode.

When officers arrived, they found that the glass pane in the Lloyds Pharmacy front door was smashed in and products had been taken.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called on 15 June to reports of a burglary at a shop in High Street, Chatteris.

"Police attended and an investigation has begun, no arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or web-chat and quote 35/42190/22."

The police do not yet know the type or amount of goods which were taken, nor their value.

The spokesperson said no money is thought to have been stolen.

Most Read

  1. 1 Student, 14, arrested at Neale-Wade Academy, March
  2. 2 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
  3. 3 Lloyds Pharmacy front door smashed during Chatteris burglary
  1. 4 Recap: Air ambulance attends A47 crash near Wisbech
  2. 5 Fugitive found at A1(M) hotel six months after being sentenced to jail
  3. 6 ‘With a heavy heart’ Chris Newman to shut Homme Nouveau
  4. 7 Driver who died in A47 crash was a 'beautiful person inside and out'
  5. 8 Police issue 12 burglary charges after dog breeding 'factory' break-in
  6. 9 Police check home of 101-year-old animal rights patron for stolen beagles 
  7. 10 Woman in her 80s victim of 'attempted distraction theft' in Yaxley

Lloyds Pharmacy declined to comment on the burglary.

The shop window has now been boarded up, and the pharmacy is open during its normal business hours.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News

Don't Miss

An RMT union strike - set to be the largest strike since 1989 - could lead to disruption on rail lines throughout Cambs

Cambs Live News

Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Alan Desmond from Chatteris (inset) was caught dealing spice and cocaine throughout the Huntingdon and Warboys areas

Cambridge Crown Court

Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A47, with fields and trees.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Andy Maul to move case to football club

Food and Drink

Customers back cafe boss Andy as he's locked out on eve of move

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon