Lloyd's Pharmacy has had its front door smashed in and goods stolen - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The front door of a Chatteris pharmacy was smashed during a High Street burglary.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Chatteris on June 15 with reports that goods were stolen from a shop during a violent episode.

When officers arrived, they found that the glass pane in the Lloyds Pharmacy front door was smashed in and products had been taken.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called on 15 June to reports of a burglary at a shop in High Street, Chatteris.

"Police attended and an investigation has begun, no arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or web-chat and quote 35/42190/22."

The police do not yet know the type or amount of goods which were taken, nor their value.

The spokesperson said no money is thought to have been stolen.

Lloyds Pharmacy declined to comment on the burglary.

The shop window has now been boarded up, and the pharmacy is open during its normal business hours.