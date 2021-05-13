Published: 12:21 PM May 13, 2021

The three C's of policing: Cash (found in a drug dealer's hotel), Crash (when drug dealer rammed police as he tried to escape). Convicted (Calvin Shallow) is off to jail. - Credit: Cambs Police

A London drug dealer was no match for Cambridgeshire cops out to rid the county of heroin dealers.

Even after the drug dealer rammed their police car, there was no way they were going to let him get away.

They got their man – and on Wednesday he got jailed.

Calvin Shallow, of Melford Road, London, put his Toyota Hybrid into reverse and rammed into the front of a police car after it parked up behind him in Keyworth Court, Huntingdon in December last year.

Police managed to get into the vehicle and arrest the 27-year-old.

They found two mobile phones and a hotel room key.

In the hotel room they went on to discover £1,500 in cash, 102 wraps of heroin and 249 wraps of cocaine.

Drugs found in a hotel room. Calvin Shallow came from London to Cambridgeshire to sell them. He's now been jailed. - Credit: Cambs Police

At Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, Shallow put his hands up.

He admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He was jailed for two years and nine months.

PC Tom Russell said police remained determined to “make the area hostile to drug dealers.”