News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police appeal for witnesses after service station lorry thefts

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:30 AM August 20, 2021   
At least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items were stolen from lorries at a service station.

At least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items were stolen from lorries at Peterborough services on Wednesday morning (August 18). - Credit: Peterborough services

Police are appealing for information following thefts from lorries at a service station.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 2am on Wednesday morning (August 18) to a service station in Peterborough with reports that several curtained-lorries had been broken into.

A spokesperson for the police said “At least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items including toothbrushes and shavers were stolen from the service station off the A1(M) at Haddon.

“The offenders were seen leaving the scene in a white van and a small white curtained-lorry.” 

Police are asking for anyone with information following the incident at the service station to come forward. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms. 

You may also want to watch:

Those without internet access should call 101. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
  2. 2 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
  3. 3 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
  1. 4 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
  2. 5 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
  3. 6 'Commute is too painful without Ramila': Postmaster sells up following wife's death
  4. 7 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
  5. 8 'I kept saying his name': First-time mum who slipped into six-week Covid coma after birth makes recovery
  6. 9 Jail for 'drunk' paedophile who sexually touched schoolgirl
  7. 10 Armed robber who terrified shop worker jailed for four years 
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Wilson with trophy she won at Special Olympics in 1996

Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Former March Town boss Arran Duke

Non-League Football | Updated

March Town sack boss Arran Duke

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emma Woods of Whittlesey has lost five and a half stone in under eight months. She is pictured with her awards. 

Award-winning slimmer loses five and a half stone in under eight months

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon