Police appeal for witnesses after service station lorry thefts
- Credit: Peterborough services
Police are appealing for information following thefts from lorries at a service station.
Cambridgeshire Police were called at 2am on Wednesday morning (August 18) to a service station in Peterborough with reports that several curtained-lorries had been broken into.
A spokesperson for the police said “At least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items including toothbrushes and shavers were stolen from the service station off the A1(M) at Haddon.
“The offenders were seen leaving the scene in a white van and a small white curtained-lorry.”
Police are asking for anyone with information following the incident at the service station to come forward.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms.
Those without internet access should call 101.
