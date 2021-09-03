News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hunt is on for stolen £20,000 'luxury' toilet block

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:14 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM September 3, 2021
This 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris. 

A 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris.

The temporary block, described as “luxury” by manufacturers, was stolen between 7.30pm on Sunday (29 August) and 5.30am the following day in Iretons Way.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, may have noticed the block abandoned or who has any information concerning the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to use the police webchat service or online forms quoting 35/58066/21.


