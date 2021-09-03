Hunt is on for stolen £20,000 'luxury' toilet block
Published: 1:14 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 2:23 PM September 3, 2021
- Credit: POLICE
A 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris.
The temporary block, described as “luxury” by manufacturers, was stolen between 7.30pm on Sunday (29 August) and 5.30am the following day in Iretons Way.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, may have noticed the block abandoned or who has any information concerning the theft.
Anyone with information is urged to use the police webchat service or online forms quoting 35/58066/21.