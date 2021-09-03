Published: 1:14 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 2:23 PM September 3, 2021

This 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris. - Credit: POLICE

A 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris.

The temporary block, described as “luxury” by manufacturers, was stolen between 7.30pm on Sunday (29 August) and 5.30am the following day in Iretons Way.

This 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris. - Credit: POLICE

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, may have noticed the block abandoned or who has any information concerning the theft.

This 'luxury' toilet block worth £20,000 was stolen near Chatteris. - Credit: POLICE

Anyone with information is urged to use the police webchat service or online forms quoting 35/58066/21.



