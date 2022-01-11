The parents of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby who was stabbed to death by her partner say they can "never forgive" the actions of Benjamin Green who killed her before taking his own life. - Credit: Instagram

The inquest into the death of a Fenland woman who was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend has been delayed.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington, was found by police at a house in Kettering just after 1pm on Friday, August 27.

Officers were called to Slate Drive following a report of a concern for the 22-year-old's welfare.

The body of her boyfriend, Ben Green, was also found in the house.

Preliminary post-mortem reports showed that Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds, and Mr Green of self-inflicted knife wounds,” said a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police in September.

“The death of Ms Durdant-Hollamby is being treated by detectives as murder, and no-one else is being sought in connection with the incident," police added at the time.

Rachel, Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s mother, told the BBC that she "can never forgive him for what he's taken from her and taken from us.

"She was caring, loving, compassionate; she loved her family and she loved her friends.

"That's what we will always remember of her.”



