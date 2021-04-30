Updated
Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim
Published: 5:46 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 8:53 PM May 1, 2021
- Credit: Terry Harris/Facebook
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a house in Wimblington, near March.
Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, March, remains in custody and apeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday)
The victim can also be named as Nigel Ebbage, 35, of Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington.
A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.
He was discovered at the premises in Honeysuckle Close at about noon yesterday and was declared dead shortly afterwards.
A police cordon remains up at the property.
