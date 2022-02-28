Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
- Credit: PA
A 67-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in which a 26-year-old from Cambridgeshire died.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A45 in Northamptonshire on Sunday (February 27) at around 10.25pm.
The young man from Cambridgeshire died at the scene after he was changing a wheel between Earls Barton and Great Billing before his car was struck by a van.
A spokesperson for Northants Police said: “A white Vauxhall Astra van was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf.
“It was stationary on the carriageway as the occupants changed the wheel following a puncture.
“As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 576 of 27/02/22.