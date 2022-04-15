Mihai Dobre, aged 29, who died after being shot in the Paston area of Peterborough - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 29-year-old Mihai Dobre.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers arrested a man in his 20s yesterday (Thursday, April 14) as part of their investigations.

Mihai, from Oundle Road in Peterborough, died on Wednesday, April 13 after he was shot in Crabtree, Paston at around 12.34am.

Mihai's family described him as a much-loved character.

"Mihai was a family man. He was well loved by his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

The man who was arrested is being held in Skegness Police Station, Lincolnshire.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at to reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

"Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Dobre was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day."

They added: "We are continuing to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area from local neighbourhood officers."

Cambridgeshire Police is still appealing for witnesses.

Anybody with information about the gunshot in Crabtree and the death of Mihai can file an online report (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or phone 101, quoting Operation Brecon.