Man arrested following Peterborough 'murder'

A man in his 60s was found having sustained multiple injuries, prior to his death. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 33-year-old male has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched, following the death of a man at a house in Peterborough.

Officers were called just prior to 1.00am today (Wednesday, June 29) to the property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne.

A man in his 60s was found having sustained multiple injuries.

The individual died shortly after being discovered by officers.

Cambridgeshire Police have advised that they are treating his death as suspicious.

A man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

The 33-year-old remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, following his arrest.

The event is being treated as an isolated incident, and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time.

A police cordon has been erected at the property, whilst investigations continue to be carried out.

Information can be reported online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.