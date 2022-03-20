A man who has been known to travel to Cambridgeshire is wanted in connection to a murder of a young woman.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is known to travel and has links across London. Detectives want to trace following the murder of a young woman in Clerkenwell.

Anyone who sees Maaroufe should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Information as to his whereabouts can be given to police officers via 101 or @MetCC and quote CAD 1252/19MAR22, or Op Worlington.

Police were called at approximately 05:10hrs on Saturday, March 19 to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street, EC1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman, who is believed to be 19-years-old, suffering serious neck injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley is leading the investigation. She said: “The woman's family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers in the days and months ahead. My thoughts and that of my team are with them at this terribly difficult time.

“We believe the victim is a student who was studying at City, University of London.

“Early indications so far suggest that the victim had been in a relationship with Maaroufe and that they had been together that evening.

“Urgent enquiries to locate Maaroufe are ongoing and I urge him to attend a police station immediately. Anyone who has information that can help police must do the right thing and please call us now.”

Chief Inspector Adam Instone, Central North Command Unit, said: “Arbour House is student accommodation, and I know there will be great sadness and deep concern among local people and the student community. I share their sadness and their concerns. And I can assure them that a thorough homicide investigation is under way, led by skilled and experienced detectives who will work tirelessly to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. Local people will also see additional police in the area. If you have any concerns about safety in and around Clerkenwell, please speak with those officers.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101. You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.