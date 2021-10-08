Video

Published: 12:09 PM October 8, 2021

A man was caught on CCTV gazing at a property in Wimblington before returning to urinate behind a wall. - Credit: Submitted

CCTV footage caught the moment a man walked into a couple’s front garden before urinating behind a wall.

The man is seen to walk past the house in Wimblington at 9.44am on Tuesday, October 5 before returning to the house a minute later.

“This man came onto our property, had a look around and knew he was doing something wrong,” the couple said.

“That worried me.

“We don’t know if he was a workman and parked up close by, and if we had kids playing in the front garden, it could have been a different situation.”

The man is seen to have short hair, glasses, a navy blue body-warmer, a grey jumper and beige shorts.

A man returned to the property to urinate behind a wall a minute after he passed the driveway. - Credit: Submitted

The matter has been reported to Cambridgeshire police.

A police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and we would appreciate any further information.

The man stands behind the front wall of the couple's property before urinating. - Credit: Submitted

“We appeal for people to call 101 or report online - the crime reference number is 35/67911/21.”