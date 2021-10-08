News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Video

Couple in disbelief after man urinates on property

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:09 PM October 8, 2021   
Man caught urinating in Wimblington

A man was caught on CCTV gazing at a property in Wimblington before returning to urinate behind a wall. - Credit: Submitted

CCTV footage caught the moment a man walked into a couple’s front garden before urinating behind a wall. 

The man is seen to walk past the house in Wimblington at 9.44am on Tuesday, October 5 before returning to the house a minute later. 

“This man came onto our property, had a look around and knew he was doing something wrong,” the couple said. 

“That worried me. 

“We don’t know if he was a workman and parked up close by, and if we had kids playing in the front garden, it could have been a different situation.” 

The man is seen to have short hair, glasses, a navy blue body-warmer, a grey jumper and beige shorts. 

Man urinates on Wimblington property

A man returned to the property to urinate behind a wall a minute after he passed the driveway. - Credit: Submitted

The matter has been reported to Cambridgeshire police. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
  2. 2 Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash
  3. 3 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
  1. 4 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
  2. 5 ‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey
  3. 6 'Forgotten corner of Fenland' becomes safe at last
  4. 7 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
  5. 8 Hair salon ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Macmillan event
  6. 9 Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout  
  7. 10 Christmas comes early as festive lights couple hold trial switch-on

A police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and we would appreciate any further information. 

Man in Wimblington urinates on property

The man stands behind the front wall of the couple's property before urinating. - Credit: Submitted

“We appeal for people to call 101 or report online - the crime reference number is 35/67911/21.” 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paedophile David Guite, of Eastwood Avenue, March

Cambs Live

'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Caught in the act: Hare courser in Cambridgeshire  

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Footage shows the rider driving into March along the B1101 Wimblington Road

Cambs Live | Video

Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Government Reserve Fuel Tankers sit idle at Cambridgeshire storage facility., Fenstanton, Cambridge

Cambs Live | Video

Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon