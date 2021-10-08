Video
Couple in disbelief after man urinates on property
- Credit: Submitted
CCTV footage caught the moment a man walked into a couple’s front garden before urinating behind a wall.
The man is seen to walk past the house in Wimblington at 9.44am on Tuesday, October 5 before returning to the house a minute later.
“This man came onto our property, had a look around and knew he was doing something wrong,” the couple said.
“That worried me.
“We don’t know if he was a workman and parked up close by, and if we had kids playing in the front garden, it could have been a different situation.”
The man is seen to have short hair, glasses, a navy blue body-warmer, a grey jumper and beige shorts.
The matter has been reported to Cambridgeshire police.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
- 2 Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash
- 3 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 4 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
- 5 ‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey
- 6 'Forgotten corner of Fenland' becomes safe at last
- 7 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
- 8 Hair salon ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Macmillan event
- 9 Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout
- 10 Christmas comes early as festive lights couple hold trial switch-on
A police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and we would appreciate any further information.
“We appeal for people to call 101 or report online - the crime reference number is 35/67911/21.”