An 18-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with attempted murder, after a victim was found with stab wounds.

The incident occurred on Monday night (June 27), when officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service discovered the individual.

He was found in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough and taken to hospital.

The victim's injuries have been described as "serious but not life threatening".

23-year-old Callum Bell, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court virtually this morning (Friday, July 1).

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The victim was found with stab wounds by police and paramedics in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

"His injuries were serious but not life threatening."