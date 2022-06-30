Man charged following Peterborough murder

A man in his 60s died, shortly after being discovered with multiple injuries. - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with murder, following the death of a man in Peterborough.

The incident occurred prior to 1.00am yesterday (Wednesday, June 29), when police were called to a property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne.

A man in his 60s was found having sustained multiple injuries.

The individual died shortly after being discovered by officers.

At the time, Cambridgeshire Police advised that they were treating his death as suspicious.

A full post-mortem will take place later today (Thursday, June 30).

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station following the arrest, where he remained in custody.

Adam Merritt, 33, has since been charged with murder, and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The alleged offender is also a resident of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, Peterborough.

Information about the incident can be reported online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.