Published: 5:46 PM April 30, 2021

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, faces a murder charge. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a house in Wimblington, near March.

Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, March, remains in custody and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The victim can also be named as Nigel Ebbage, 35, of Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington.

A post mortem examination carried out today at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

He was discovered at the premises in Honeysuckle Close at about noon yesterday and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

A police cordon remains up at the property.