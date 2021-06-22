Published: 10:53 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM June 22, 2021

A man has been charged after he was arrested at a house in Fen View, Doddington where more than £656,000 worth of cannabis was discovered by police. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man is due in court today (Tuesday) after a cannabis factory worth more than £656,000 was uncovered in a Fenland village.

Sean Riley, 41 of Muswell Hill, London, was arrested after Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were called to a house in Fen View, Doddington where the discovery was made.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “A man is due in court in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory.

"The 41-year-old was arrested in Fen View, Doddington after our RCAT found cannabis plants and harvested cannabis worth up to £656,425 at the property.

A man has been charged after he was arrested at a house in Fen View, Doddington where more than £656,000 worth of cannabis was discovered by police. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The man has since been charged with production of cannabis and two counts of possession of cannabis and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.”

Over 600 cannabis plants were found at the house on Sunday, June 20 as well as a “large quantity” of dried cannabis.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug use, dealing or production can report online at: https://bit.ly/35FvWSJ.