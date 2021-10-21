News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Man in court over special constable assault and theft of alcohol

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:45 AM October 21, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Constabulary volunteer ‘specials’ put in shifts totalling more than 45,000 hours in 2020

Cambridgeshire Constabulary volunteer ‘specials’ put in shifts totalling more than 45,000 hours in 2020 – 4,000 more than in 2019. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary 

A man is due in court today (Thursday) in connection with the assault of a volunteer police officer and theft of alcohol.

Mark Moss, 33, of Emperor Way in Fletton, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (October 19) in Drake Avenue, Hempsted, on suspicion of shoplifting, suspected drug driving and assaulting a police officer after a special constable was punched in the head.

He has since been charged with theft from a shop, namely three bottles of vodka worth £99 from Tesco Extra in Serpentine Green.

He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs as well as assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (October 21).

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Driver reported after hit and run in Chatteris

Cambs Live

Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Driver of Wimblington

People

Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon