Published: 10:45 AM October 21, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary volunteer ‘specials’ put in shifts totalling more than 45,000 hours in 2020 – 4,000 more than in 2019. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man is due in court today (Thursday) in connection with the assault of a volunteer police officer and theft of alcohol.

Mark Moss, 33, of Emperor Way in Fletton, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (October 19) in Drake Avenue, Hempsted, on suspicion of shoplifting, suspected drug driving and assaulting a police officer after a special constable was punched in the head.

He has since been charged with theft from a shop, namely three bottles of vodka worth £99 from Tesco Extra in Serpentine Green.

He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs as well as assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (October 21).