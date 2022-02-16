Petre Constantin, 44, was jailed for eight months at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A knife-wielding drunk man who attacked his ex-girlfriend before smashing up his son’s car with a hammer in a drunken rage has been jailed.

Petre Constantin, 44, was with his ex-partner at their home in Cobden Avenue, Peterborough, on Christmas Eve last year, when an argument broke out.

Constantin punched the victim, who managed to escape and went to stay at Constantin’s brother’s house, multiple times to the head and arm.

Petre Constantin (pictured) was with his ex-partner at their home in Cobden Avenue, Peterborough, when an argument broke out. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A court heard how on December 26 she returned home to Cobden Avenue where she was greeted by a drunk Constantin who threw a bottle at her and threatened to kill her.

The victim fled to her brother-in-law’s house again, but was followed by Constantin who had armed himself with a knife.

Constantin demanded his brother fight him, waving the knife around, but left briefly and returned walking down the street with the knife and a large hammer in his hands.

Police show the knife used in the attack. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The hammer used in the attack. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Continuing his tirade of abuse, Constantin used the hammer to damage his son’s car parked on the drive, smashing the windscreen and destroying the wing mirrors and driver’s side window.

The knife was discarded in a children's toy car in the garden. Police were called and Constantin was arrested.

Where the knife was hidden - in a children's toy car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He went on to admit assault by beating, common assault, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Yesterday (February 15) at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court he was jailed for eight months.

DC Kieran Dolman said: “Constantin’s behaviour was absolutely vile and left the victim fearing for her life.

More damage caused to the car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“We’re working hard to help survivors of domestic abuse and bring perpetrators before the courts. I would urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”

Victims of domestic abuse are urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.