Published: 12:15 PM September 15, 2021

They found a total of 77 cannabis plants in the two-bedroom property with a street value of up to £64,580. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who was found hiding in the loft of a house containing cannabis plants worth more than £60,000 has been put behind bars.

Gazmend Bori, 34, was arrested by officers on 9 August after they carried out a warrant at the house. .

They found a total of 77 cannabis plants in the two-bedroom property with a street value of up to £64,580.

Bori, of no fixed address, was found in the corner of the loft.





They found a total of 77 cannabis plants in the two-bedroom property with a street value of up to £64,580. - Credit: Cambs Police

In interview, he told officers he was offered work to water the cannabis plants for £200 a day.

You may also want to watch:

Bori later admitted producing cannabis in Church Drive, Orton Waterville, Peterborough and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday to 7 months and 2 weeks jail.

PC Josh Wright, who investigated, said: “This successful warrant allowed us to seize a large amount of cannabis and stop it from being sold on the streets.

“Bori thought he could hide but he was found and brought to justice. Drugs cause misery in our communities and can be the catalyst for more serious crimes and violence.

“We rely on people in our communities being our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere. If something doesn’t seem quite right it more than likely isn’t, so please report it to us.

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.”



