A man was arrested after reports that he touched a child outside Tesco Express in Walsoken. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been arrested after reportedly touching a child in Wisbech today (Tuesday).

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Kirkgate Street where the incident is thought to have happened.

"We were called to reports of a man touching a child outside Tesco Express, in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech, at about 2pm this afternoon," a police spokesperson said.

"A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and taken into custody at King's Lynn."