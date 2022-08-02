Man suspected of touching child outside supermarket
Published: 5:14 PM August 2, 2022
A man has been arrested after reportedly touching a child in Wisbech today (Tuesday).
Cambridgeshire Police were called to Kirkgate Street where the incident is thought to have happened.
"We were called to reports of a man touching a child outside Tesco Express, in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech, at about 2pm this afternoon," a police spokesperson said.
"A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and taken into custody at King's Lynn."