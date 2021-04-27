Published: 5:20 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 5:22 PM April 27, 2021

Police have increased their patrols in Manea following several calls from residents concerned about a suspicious male knocking on doors.

"The local team, assisted by our response colleagues, will be increasing night time patrols in your village deploying several patrol tactics to curtail this activity and reassure you," said a police spokesman.

"Please report any suspicious activities via our webchat function or via 101 or 999 if you have immediate concerns."