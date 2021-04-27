News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police increase night patrols after reports of 'suspicious male knocking on doors'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:20 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM April 27, 2021
Police have increased their patrols in Manea

Police have increased their patrols in Manea following several calls from residents concerned about a suspicious male knocking on doors overnight. - Credit: POLICE

Police have increased their patrols in Manea following several calls from residents concerned about a suspicious male knocking on doors.

"The local team, assisted by our response colleagues, will be increasing night time patrols in your village deploying several patrol tactics to curtail this activity and reassure you," said a police spokesman.

"Please report any suspicious activities via our webchat function or via 101 or 999 if you have immediate concerns."

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Manea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays bank Broad Street March

Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The site on land south of 85-89 Upwell Road has been granted outline planning for six homes

Planning and Development

‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The suspected paedophile was arrested on Robingoodfellows Lane in March on Sunday, April 18. 

Facebook

Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

The Newsroom

Logo Icon