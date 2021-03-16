Published: 3:37 PM March 16, 2021

Marc-Riley Coleman, of Manea, was arrested after officers spotted him hiding under his duvet covers. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels

A Manea man wanted three times for failing to appear at court was arrested after officers spotted him hiding under his duvet covers.

Officers from the March Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in Westfield Road on Monday March 15 in order to try and locate Marc-Riley Coleman.

The 21-year-old was arrested for failing to appear at court. He was remanded to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court today (March 16).

Police said: "The man tried to hide under the covers of a duvet but eagle-eyed officers weren't fooled by that trick and he was promptly arrested."