Published: 4:55 PM January 8, 2021

Gage Coe was caught "red-handed" when police found 2.66 grams of cocaine, 16.4 grams of cannabis and 32 MDMA tablets hidden in his March home. This photo is taken from his Facebook page. - Credit: FACEBOOK

A class A drug dealer was "caught red-handed" when police found 2.66 grams of cocaine, 16.4 grams of cannabis and 32 MDMA tablets hidden inside his March home.

Gage Coe had his home in St Peter's Road raided under the Misuse of Drugs Act by the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team on August 9 last year.

Officers attended the 22-year-old's flat at just before 7.30pm and found the door unlocked and Coe standing inside.

Coe confirmed he was the paying tenant before officers searched the premises.

They found the drugs which had an estimated street value of up to £800. Forensic examination of a mobile phone belonging to Coe also revealed drug-related messages.

Coe, now of Peyton Avenue, March, was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (January 7) he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Sergeant Richard Lugg said: "This drugs warrant caught Coe red-handed with drugs hidden in his home.

"Drugs can have a devastating effect on the lives and communities of Cambridgeshire and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders before the courts."

Anyone with information on drug dealing can report online.



