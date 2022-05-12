March: Man charged with possession of a knife in public
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been charged with possession of a knife in public after being arrested on The Avenue in March.
Jason Tice - of Bridge Street, Chatteris - was arrested just after 6.00pm on April 10.
He is alleged to have carried a knife on the March main road when police made the arrest.
The 48-year-old is set to appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court on June 10.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man has been charged with being in possession of a knife in Fenland.
"Jason Tice, 48, of Bridge Street, Chatteris, was arrested in The Avenue, March, just after 6pm on Tuesday evening (10 April).
"He has since been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on June 10.
"Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife can report it to police online."