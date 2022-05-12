A man allegedly carried a knife in public when he was on The Avenue, March - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with possession of a knife in public after being arrested on The Avenue in March.

Jason Tice - of Bridge Street, Chatteris - was arrested just after 6.00pm on April 10.

He is alleged to have carried a knife on the March main road when police made the arrest.

The 48-year-old is set to appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court on June 10.

"Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife can report it to police online."