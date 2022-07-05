Man assaulted partner and police officers in March
- Credit: PA
A man has assaulted his partner and two police officers in March.
Cambridgeshire Police responded to a 999 call from Gavin Bainbridge's son on February 19, saying that his dad was hitting his step-mum.
Officers arrived at the home in March, to find that the woman and three children were hiding from Bainbridge in a bathroom.
When detained, the 43-year-old became aggressive and resisted arrest.
This resulted in both Bainbridge and an officer falling to the ground.
Bainbridge then tried to strangle the officer.
When another came to his aid, Bainbridge bit him on the arm.
Appearing at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (June 30), the man from Mulberry Close, Cambridge, was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison.
Gavin Bainbridge admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and assault by beating of a woman.
Police constable Mark Gatward said: "This was a frightening ordeal for all involved, including three young children who witnessed the physical abuse.
“I would like to commend the officers who attended – while we all accept there is a level of risk each and every day we come into work, it is never acceptable or ‘part of the job’ to be assaulted, especially when trying to protect someone else.”
Advice and support regarding domestic abuse can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.